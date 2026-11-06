On November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity

Tomorrow, November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between two and four groups are planned to be switched off, UNN reports.

How consumption restrictions will be applied in Ukraine tomorrow:

• 00:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry;

• 00:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 2 to 4 groups).

It should be noted that one outage group lasts 4 hours. Accordingly, Ukrainians will have to spend between 8 and 12 hours tomorrow without electricity.

Ukrenergo stressed that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

As a result of Russian shelling, the situation in the power system may change. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - the company summarized.

Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks