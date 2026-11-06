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On November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4338 views

On November 7, hourly power outages will be in effect for all consumers in Ukraine, along with restrictions for industry. The reason is Russian attacks.

On November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity

Tomorrow, November 7, outage schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between two and four groups are planned to be switched off, UNN reports.

How consumption restrictions will be applied in Ukraine tomorrow:

• 00:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry; 

• 00:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (ranging from 2 to 4 groups).

It should be noted that one outage group lasts 4 hours. Accordingly, Ukrainians will have to spend between 8 and 12 hours tomorrow without electricity.

Ukrenergo stressed that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the aftermath of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

As a result of Russian shelling, the situation in the power system may change. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! 

- the company summarized.

Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks06.11.26, 15:15 • 15544 views

Antonina Tumanova

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