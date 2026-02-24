$43.300.02
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 5236 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 10233 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11621 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 11771 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19682 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 12968 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31202 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21107 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19067 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 16906 views
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 09:24 AM • 4244 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 22002 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13443 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5818 views
Olympiacos – Bayer; Inter – Bodø/Glimt: schedule of all Champions League matches on February 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

On February 24, the second leg matches of the UEFA Champions League playoffs will take place, where 8 clubs will compete for a spot in the round of 16. Broadcasts are available on MEGOGO, with most games starting at 22:00.

Olympiacos – Bayer; Inter – Bodø/Glimt: schedule of all Champions League matches on February 24

The return matches of the UEFA Champions League playoffs continue, and football fans on February 24 will have the opportunity to find out which teams will qualify for the 1/8 stage of the tournament, UNN reports.

Details

Specifically, on February 24, 8 clubs will compete for a spot in the next stage. 4 teams will qualify, and the remaining 4 will be eliminated from the cup. It is worth noting that all matches can be watched on the MEGOGO media service. 3 games will be broadcast at 22:00, and the Atlético – Brugge match at 19:45.

Schedule of all Champions League matches on February 24:

"Atlético" – "Club Brugge"

"Inter" – "Bodø/Glimt"

"Bayer" – "Olympiacos"

"Newcastle" – "Qarabag"

We should add that almost all teams, except for "Qarabag," have real chances of continuing the fight after the first matches. The Azerbaijanis lost to Newcastle 6:1 in the first game, and now their prospects in the return match seem purely mathematical. In other matches, things are not so clear-cut.

In particular, Madrid's "Atlético" and Belgian "Club Brugge" played out a spectacular 3:3 draw, and therefore the fate of the playoff spot creates extraordinary intrigue. Ultimately, this is one of those matches that is highly likely to drag on and go into extra time, and possibly even a penalty shootout.

Milan's "Inter" sensationally lost to the Norwegians in the first match (3:1). Therefore, the Italians now need to win against "Bodø/Glimt" by at least two goals in order to at least take the match into extra time.

Greek "Olympiacos" still has a chance to advance to the next stage of the tournament, but they will need to score at least 2 goals against the "pharmacists," as "Bayer" won the first game 2:0.

We remind you that earlier we wrote about how Real Madrid reacted to the racist scandal involving Vinicius Junior, which occurred during the match against Lisbon's Benfica.

