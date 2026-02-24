Olympiacos – Bayer; Inter – Bodø/Glimt: schedule of all Champions League matches on February 24

The return matches of the UEFA Champions League playoffs continue, and football fans on February 24 will have the opportunity to find out which teams will qualify for the 1/8 stage of the tournament, UNN reports.

Details

Specifically, on February 24, 8 clubs will compete for a spot in the next stage. 4 teams will qualify, and the remaining 4 will be eliminated from the cup. It is worth noting that all matches can be watched on the MEGOGO media service. 3 games will be broadcast at 22:00, and the Atlético – Brugge match at 19:45.

Schedule of all Champions League matches on February 24:

"Atlético" – "Club Brugge"

"Inter" – "Bodø/Glimt"

"Bayer" – "Olympiacos"

"Newcastle" – "Qarabag"

We should add that almost all teams, except for "Qarabag," have real chances of continuing the fight after the first matches. The Azerbaijanis lost to Newcastle 6:1 in the first game, and now their prospects in the return match seem purely mathematical. In other matches, things are not so clear-cut.

In particular, Madrid's "Atlético" and Belgian "Club Brugge" played out a spectacular 3:3 draw, and therefore the fate of the playoff spot creates extraordinary intrigue. Ultimately, this is one of those matches that is highly likely to drag on and go into extra time, and possibly even a penalty shootout.

Milan's "Inter" sensationally lost to the Norwegians in the first match (3:1). Therefore, the Italians now need to win against "Bodø/Glimt" by at least two goals in order to at least take the match into extra time.

Greek "Olympiacos" still has a chance to advance to the next stage of the tournament, but they will need to score at least 2 goals against the "pharmacists," as "Bayer" won the first game 2:0.

We remind you that earlier we wrote about how Real Madrid reacted to the racist scandal involving Vinicius Junior, which occurred during the match against Lisbon's Benfica.

Absolute UPL record: what Lassina Traoré did in the match against "Karpaty" to make history