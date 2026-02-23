$43.270.01
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 10776 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 15819 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 16315 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 27889 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 40299 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 39886 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 61236 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 52164 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 51532 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
Absolute UPL record: what Lassina Traoré did in the match against "Karpaty" to make history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

Shakhtar forward Lassina Traoré scored the first hat-trick in UPL history after coming on as a substitute, scoring 3 goals in 15 minutes. Before him, only 4 Ukrainian footballers had achieved a similar feat.

Absolute UPL record: what Lassina Traoré did in the match against "Karpaty" to make history

Burkinabe forward Lassina Traoré of Donetsk "Shakhtar" left an indelible mark in the history of Ukrainian football championships after the match against "Karpaty" (3:0). This is reported by UNN.

So, Lassina, coming on as a substitute in the 65th minute of the match, scored 3 goals for the Donetsk team, completing a hat-trick. As it turned out, this is the first hat-trick in the history of the UPL scored by a legionnaire after coming on as a substitute. It is also interesting that before Traoré, only 4 players in the history of Ukraine achieved a similar feat, but all of them were Ukrainians.

In addition, Traoré's hat-trick turned out to be surprisingly fast. Lassina effectively used his allotted time on the field and struck the Lviv goal 3 times in 15 minutes. Thus, a new benchmark for hat-trick speed appeared in the UPL, as he did it faster than others.

By the way, earlier hat-tricks after coming on as a substitute were scored by such players as Andriy Totovytskyi in the match Shakhtar – Zorya (2:3), Serhiy Starenkyi in the match Oleksandriya – Stal (4:1), Vladyslav Supryaha in the match Dnipro-1 – Dynamo (3:1) and Artem Dovbyk in the match Metalist 1925 — Dnipro-1 (0:3).

Ukrainian football returns: schedule of all matches of the 17th round of VBET UPL 2025/26 season28.01.26, 18:17 • 2938 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
FC Metalist 1925
Ukrainian Premier League
Shakhtar (Donetsk)