Absolute UPL record: what Lassina Traoré did in the match against "Karpaty" to make history

Burkinabe forward Lassina Traoré of Donetsk "Shakhtar" left an indelible mark in the history of Ukrainian football championships after the match against "Karpaty" (3:0). This is reported by UNN.

So, Lassina, coming on as a substitute in the 65th minute of the match, scored 3 goals for the Donetsk team, completing a hat-trick. As it turned out, this is the first hat-trick in the history of the UPL scored by a legionnaire after coming on as a substitute. It is also interesting that before Traoré, only 4 players in the history of Ukraine achieved a similar feat, but all of them were Ukrainians.

In addition, Traoré's hat-trick turned out to be surprisingly fast. Lassina effectively used his allotted time on the field and struck the Lviv goal 3 times in 15 minutes. Thus, a new benchmark for hat-trick speed appeared in the UPL, as he did it faster than others.

By the way, earlier hat-tricks after coming on as a substitute were scored by such players as Andriy Totovytskyi in the match Shakhtar – Zorya (2:3), Serhiy Starenkyi in the match Oleksandriya – Stal (4:1), Vladyslav Supryaha in the match Dnipro-1 – Dynamo (3:1) and Artem Dovbyk in the match Metalist 1925 — Dnipro-1 (0:3).

Ukrainian football returns: schedule of all matches of the 17th round of VBET UPL 2025/26 season