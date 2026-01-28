Ukrainian football returns: schedule of all matches of the 17th round of VBET UPL 2025/26 season

The winter break in Ukrainian football will end very soon. It is already known when the second part of the football season will resume and who will play whom in the 17th round of the VBET UPL season 2025/26. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the UPL.

So, the next round will start on Friday, February 20, and will last until Monday, February 23.

Match schedule:

February 20 (Friday): Veres — Poltava — 15:30; Dynamo — Rukh — 18:00;

(Friday): Veres Poltava Dynamo Rukh February 21 (Saturday) : Epicenter — LNZ — 13:00; Metalist 1925 — Kryvbas — 15:30;

(Saturday) Epicenter LNZ Metalist 1925 Kryvbas February 22 (Sunday) : Kolos — Polissya — 13:00; Shakhtar — Karpaty — 15:30;

(Sunday) Kolos Polissya Shakhtar Karpaty February 23 (Monday): Oleksandriya — Obolon — 13:00; Kudrivka — Zorya — 15:30.

This round will be the first major football event in the new calendar year. Currently, Cherkasy LNZ is unexpectedly leading in Ukrainian football, with 35 points. In last place is SC Poltava (9 points).