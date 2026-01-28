Ukrainian football returns: schedule of all matches of the 17th round of VBET UPL 2025/26 season

$42.960.17
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 5288 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 5046 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 16383 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 18912 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 24751 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 29116 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 27755 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 25429 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 28238 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 27381 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 53382 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults10:45 AM • 13975 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 20871 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death12:30 PM • 5870 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 20903 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 53430 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 83653 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 63478 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 81646 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 33880 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 32618 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 39478 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 42254 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 47717 views
Ukrainian football returns: schedule of all matches of the 17th round of VBET UPL 2025/26 season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The winter break in Ukrainian football ends on February 20. The schedule of matches for the 17th round of the VBET UPL 2025/26 season, which will last until February 23, has been published. LNZ leads with 35 points, SC Poltava is in last place.

Ukrainian football returns: schedule of all matches of the 17th round of VBET UPL 2025/26 season

The winter break in Ukrainian football will end very soon. It is already known when the second part of the football season will resume and who will play whom in the 17th round of the VBET UPL season 2025/26. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the UPL.

So, the next round will start on Friday, February 20, and will last until Monday, February 23.

 Match schedule:

  • February 20 (Friday): VeresPoltava — 15:30; DynamoRukh — 18:00; 
    • February 21 (Saturday): EpicenterLNZ — 13:00; Metalist 1925Kryvbas — 15:30; 
      • February 22 (Sunday): KolosPolissya — 13:00; ShakhtarKarpaty — 15:30; 
        • February 23 (Monday): OleksandriyaObolon — 13:00; KudrivkaZorya — 15:30.

          This round will be the first major football event in the new calendar year. Currently, Cherkasy LNZ is unexpectedly leading in Ukrainian football, with 35 points. In last place is SC Poltava (9 points).

