The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
The case of Oleksiy Chernyshov: the defense requested a closed hearing, but the court refused

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

In Kyiv, a court hearing is underway concerning Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov. The court denied the defense's request for a closed session, despite the defense's plea.

The case of Oleksiy Chernyshov: the defense requested a closed hearing, but the court refused

A court hearing in the case of Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov is taking place in Kyiv. The defense asked to make the hearing closed, but the court refused, reports the UNN correspondent.

Details

"We want to avoid disclosing information about personal, family life. Oleksii Chernyshov is a Vice Prime Minister, a high-ranking official, and has access to state secrets," said one of Chernyshov's lawyers.

For his part, the prosecutor noted that he saw no point in a closed hearing.

"I see no point in closing it," he said.

The court stated that it saw no grounds for holding a closed hearing.

Addition 

Oleksii Chernyshov stated before the court hearing that he was "determined and absolutely confident in his decisions." 

"I am not yet ready to draw any conclusions about who is mistaken and who is not. This concerns a case that took place three years ago," Chernyshov said.

Earlier, NABU and SAP sent a petition to the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a preventive measure to Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million and his removal from office. 

Chernyshov indicated that he was aware of the SAP's petition. "I know that such a petition from the SAP exists, I need time to familiarize myself with it," he said.

Context

On June 24, Chernyshov announced after visiting NABU that he had received a suspicion notice. Later, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov was served with a suspicion notice of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

Scandal with Chernyshov's trip abroad

Media reported that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates last week - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatyuk. According to media reports, Chernyshov's home was searched about a month ago, and at the time his associates were served with suspicion notices, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the business trip of Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov was signed until the end of the week that ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Vice Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks related to opening hubs and issues of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after the completion of the business trip.

Chernyshov on June 22, against the backdrop of previous rumors about his "non-return to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his business trip abroad, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Let me add

The SAP and NABU uncovered a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have led to over UAH 1 billion in damages to the state.

The HACC arrested former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, NAftogaz board member Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of a corruption scheme in the construction sector, with the possibility of bail of UAH 20 million.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
Tesla
