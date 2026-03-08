$43.810.0050.900.00
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctions
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released video
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
9K720 Iskander

Son of slain Ayatollah likely to become new supreme leader of Iran – sources

Kyiv • UNN

 202 views

Iran's Spiritual Council has elected Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son as his successor amid war. The US demands a say, and Israel has eliminated the head of the military office.

Son of slain Ayatollah likely to become new supreme leader of Iran – sources

Iran's Spiritual Council has elected Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as his father's successor. This was announced on Sunday by council member Hosseinali Eshkevari. The decision to appoint a new leader of the Islamic Republic was made during the active phase of military operations in Iran. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei is intended to ensure the stability of the regime after his father's death earlier in the conflict. According to clergy representatives, the voting results have already been tallied and will be officially announced soon.

Khamenei's name will continue to be borne. The voting results have taken place and will be announced shortly.

— said Ayatollah Hosseinali Eshkevari in a video distributed by Iranian media.

Washington's Reaction and Elimination of Military Leadership

US President Donald Trump, in a comment to ABC News, emphasized that Washington demands a say in this process. According to him, without US approval, the new leader will not be able to hold power for long.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its operation to eliminate key figures of the Iranian regime. It became known that Abolghasem Babayan, the recently appointed head of the supreme leader's military office, was killed during Saturday's strike. The escalation of the conflict is spreading to new regions as Tehran continues attacks on the infrastructure of Arab countries in the Persian Gulf.

Stepan Haftko

