Iran secretly elected new supreme leader - media

Iran has approved the candidacy of a new supreme leader. This is reported by UNN with reference to Mehr agency.

Details

This statement came from the mouth of Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Alam-ol-Hoda. According to him, the leader's election took place and he was appointed. Council member, Ayatollah Mohammad-Mehdi Mirbagheri confirmed that the assembly "formed a firm and unanimous opinion" and identified a new leader.

Both ayatollahs do not name the elected supreme leader. Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Iranian authorities did not announce the name of the new supreme leader due to fears that he would become a target for American and Israeli military.

Recall

On Saturday, March 7, the Israel Defense Forces launched strikes on F14 fighters at the airport of the Iranian city of Isfahan. Not only Iranian fighters were destroyed, but also detection systems and air defense systems.