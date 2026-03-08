$43.810.0050.900.00
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctions
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released video
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
Publications
Exclusives
Market prepares for oil price jump to $100 per barrel – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and overflowing storage tanks have caused a shortage of raw materials. Analysts predict a historic rise in oil and fuel prices.

Market prepares for oil price jump to $100 per barrel – FT

Global energy markets are on the verge of a major crisis due to the virtual halt of oil exports from the Persian Gulf. According to the Financial Times, the escalation of the conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran has led to tankers practically ceasing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. This route is critically important for the global economy, as it supplies about 20% of the total global volume of fuel. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to the impossibility of safely exporting raw materials, key players in the region – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq – have begun to limit production or completely stop the operation of individual fields.

The main problem has been the critical overfilling of ground oil storage tanks. Since logistics chains are broken, the extracted raw materials remain within the producing countries, forcing companies to mothball facilities.

Analysts' forecasts and historical price increases

Experts from Goldman Sachs and Energy Aspects warn of an inevitable surge in energy prices. If the situation around the Strait of Hormuz is not resolved in the near future, prices for oil and petroleum products, including diesel fuel and gasoline, could break historical highs. The dynamics are already alarming: in the past week alone, the price of American WTI crude oil showed a record increase of 36%.

Analysts agree that the $100 per barrel mark is just the beginning if physical supplies from the Middle East do not resume as soon as possible. 

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
Financial Times
Iraq
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran