Oleksandr Usyk about the incident in Krakow: “There was a misunderstanding”

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk commented on his detention at the Krakow airport, noting that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding. He thanked Ukrainian diplomats for their prompt support, UNN reports .

Details

“And respect to Polish law enforcement officers who perform their duties despite their height, weight, arm span and regalia,” Usyk wrote on his Instagram.

Thus, the athlete confirmed that the situation has already been resolved and expressed respect for the work of Polish law enforcement agencies that acted in accordance with the protocol.

"Usyk was released and no one is detaining him anymore", — Zelenskyi