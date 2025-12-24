Oil prices rise for the sixth consecutive day amid US data and geopolitical tensions

$42.100.05
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speechDecember 24, 02:54 AM • 6998 views
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 5782 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 18276 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 10010 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 12231 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 36644 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 66766 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 50873 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 10246 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 3354 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 31009 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 28360 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 31466 views
The Washington Post

Oil prices rise for the sixth consecutive day amid US data and geopolitical tensions

Kyiv • UNN

Brent and WTI crude futures rose by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively, reaching $62.53 and $58.56 per barrel. This increase is driven by strong US economic growth and geopolitical risks, despite an expected annual price drop.

Oil prices rise for the sixth consecutive day amid US data and geopolitical tensions

Oil prices rose on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive day, driven by strong US economic growth and the risk of supply disruptions from Venezuela and Russia, although prices were on track for their steepest annual decline since 2020, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $62.53 a barrel by 09:08 GMT (11:08 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude added 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $58.56.

Both contracts have risen about 6% since December 16, when they fell to near a five-year low.

"Over the past week, we've seen a combination of position closures in sluggish markets after last week's collapse failed to materialize, as well as increased geopolitical tensions, including the US blockade of Venezuela, and support from yesterday's GDP data," said IG analyst Tony Sycamore.

US data showed that the world's largest economy grew at its fastest pace in two years in the third quarter, driven by strong consumer spending and a sharp rebound in exports.

Nevertheless, Brent and WTI crude oil prices are forecast to fall by approximately 16% and 18% respectively this year – sharp declines since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic undermined oil demand.

"Despite these supply-related risks, oil prices, ... are forecast to show their largest annual decline since 2020, as supply is expected to exceed demand," said MUFG analyst Sujin Kim.

A Haitong Futures report stated that the most significant factor driving oil prices was disruptions to exports from Venezuela, and the ongoing attacks by Russia and Ukraine on each other's energy infrastructure also supported the market.

More than a dozen loaded vessels are in Venezuela, awaiting new instructions from their owners after the US seized the supertanker Skipper earlier this month and struck two more vessels over the weekend.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuela to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories rose by 2.39 million barrels last week, gasoline inventories increased by 1.09 million barrels, and distillate inventories by 685,000 barrels, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute data.

US sanctions against Russia: Urals oil collapses to $34 per barrel - Bloomberg22.12.25, 18:56 • 4370 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Nicolas Maduro
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine