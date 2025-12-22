US sanctions against Russia: Urals oil collapses to $34 per barrel - Bloomberg

The price of Russian Urals oil has fallen to about $34 per barrel. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

According to the media, on Friday, the price of oil in the Baltic Sea fell to $34.82 per barrel, and in the Black Sea - to $33.17 per barrel. The price of Brent oil, which is the benchmark for international prices, was about $61, falling much less than Russian supplies this year.

This may indicate that the impact of US sanctions against Russia exists. In addition, a prolonged fall in prices could negatively affect the Kremlin's oil revenues, which are used to finance the war in Ukraine, given that oil and gas account for about a quarter of the budget.

The cheaper oil becomes, the greater the financial incentive refiners have to ignore sanctions to buy it - the publication says.

By the end of 2025, an increase in Russian natural gas exports to China via pipeline by a quarter is expected. However, this will not compensate for the drop in revenues from the loss of the European gas market.