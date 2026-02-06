Oil prices head for first weekly decline in almost two months ahead of US-Iran talks

$43.140.03
February 5, 03:05 PM
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 10590 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 11381 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 4954 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 9256 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 7368 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 17284 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 10:05 AM
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 74333 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 104270 views
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Kaya Kallas
Gustavo Petro
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 11772 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 15017 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 24384 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 27910 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 60257 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Gold

Oil prices head for first weekly decline in almost two months ahead of US-Iran talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

Oil prices rose more than 1% after a fall, but are heading for their first weekly decline in almost two months. Investors are focused on US-Iran talks.

Oil prices head for first weekly decline in almost two months ahead of US-Iran talks

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Friday after a sharp drop the day before, but are heading for their first weekly decline in almost two months, as supply concerns eased and investors focused on the upcoming US-Iran talks, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 78 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.33 a barrel by 06:58 GMT (08:58 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 80 cents, or 1.3%, to $64.09 a barrel.

Nevertheless, Brent is expected to end the week down 3.3% and down 4.8% from late January highs, while WTI is heading for a weekly decline of 1.8% and a 3.4% drop from last month's nearly six-month high after US President Donald Trump's threats to strike Iran.

The lack of consensus on the agenda of the Iran-US meeting in Oman keeps investors' fears about geopolitical risks alive.

US-Iran Talks in Oman: Tehran Signals No Quick Resolution to Escalation06.02.26, 09:46 • 1002 views

Iran wants to focus on nuclear issues, while the US wants to discuss Iran's ballistic missiles and support for armed groups in the region.

"The parties remain far apart, leading to increased tensions," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes noted in his note. "This should lead to the preservation of a geopolitical risk premium."

Any escalation of tensions between the two countries could disrupt oil supplies, as about a fifth of global consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz between Oman and Iran.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq export most of their oil through the strait, as does Iran, an OPEC member.

If talks between the US and Iran ease the prospect of conflict in the region, oil prices could fall further.

"We believe that geopolitical concerns will give way to weak fundamentals," Capital Economics analysts noted in their note, pointing to the resumption of oil production in Kazakhstan, which will help lower prices to around $50 a barrel by the end of 2026.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Skirmishes
Brent Crude
OPEC
Reuters
Iraq
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Oman
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran
Kazakhstan