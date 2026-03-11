Oil prices fluctuate as markets assess IEA reserve release and supply concerns

$43.860.0351.040.33
08:06 AM • 2696 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 8612 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 25005 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 82393 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 63085 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 40116 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45132 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 35663 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 61822 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 68268 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfareMarch 10, 11:16 PM • 22504 views
Lithuania has defined Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the European Union by 2030 as a "strategic goal"March 11, 12:15 AM • 8990 views
US Supreme Court begins process of massive refunds after Trump tariffs overturnedMarch 11, 01:11 AM • 5570 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 17856 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the US05:50 AM • 10571 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 34193 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 82393 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 63085 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 61822 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 68268 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 18056 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 19481 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 29989 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 36195 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 36609 views
Oil prices fluctuate as markets assess IEA reserve release and supply concerns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Brent and WTI prices rose amid market doubts about the IEA plan. The conflict in the Persian Gulf threatens a supply deficit of 15 million barrels per day.

Oil prices fluctuate as markets assess IEA reserve release and supply concerns

Oil prices recovered on Wednesday, as markets doubted whether the International Energy Agency's plan for a record release of oil reserves would be able to offset potential supply shocks caused by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $88.39 a barrel by 07:27 GMT (09:27 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 98 cents, or 1.2%, to $84.43 a barrel.

Both contracts extended their decline in early Asian trading after plummeting more than 11% on Tuesday, despite a 5% jump in US oil prices at the market open.

Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with Iran10.03.26, 23:59 • 19150 views

The proposed IEA stock reduction will exceed the 182 million barrels of oil that IEA member countries released to the market in two stages in 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the situation.

In a note to clients, Goldman Sachs analysts said that a release of reserves of this volume would offset 12 days of disruptions in oil exports from the Persian Gulf countries, which the investment bank estimated at 15.4 million barrels per day.

On Tuesday, the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that the Pentagon and Iranians on the ground described as the most intense airstrikes of the entire war.

Today will be the largest day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of Defense10.03.26, 14:53 • 3590 views

On Tuesday, the US military also "eliminated" 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said, while US President Donald Trump warned that any mines laid by Iran in the strait should be immediately neutralized.

US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports11.03.26, 06:32 • 17866 views

Some analysts were skeptical of the IEA's proposal and its impact on oil prices.

"Such moves as the IEA's SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve) release are not a solution to the crisis. How oil prices will develop will depend on the duration of the war with Iran," said DBS energy sector group head Suvro Sarkar.

Short-term upside risks to prices will be "contained by periodic strategic signaling moves, similar to what we've seen in the last few days, to calm markets," Sarkar added.

G7 officials also met online to discuss a potential emergency oil reserve release to mitigate the market impact.

G7 countries lay groundwork for using oil reserves due to war with Iran10.03.26, 16:59 • 3314 views

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a video conference with leaders of other G7 countries to discuss the impact of the Middle East conflict on energy and measures to resolve the situation.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the US is ready to escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary. However, sources told Reuters that the US Navy has rejected requests from the shipping industry for military escort, as the risk of attacks is still too high.

According to a source, Abu Dhabi's state oil company ADNOC closed its Ruwais refinery due to a fire at a facility inside the complex after a drone strike. This was another instance of disruption to energy infrastructure due to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

New strikes in the Middle East on Gulf countries and an increase in casualties - what is known10.03.26, 17:51 • 3458 views

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is expected to increase shipments through the Red Sea, although, according to shipping data, they are still significantly below the levels needed to offset the reduction in oil flows from the Strait of Hormuz.

The Kingdom is counting on the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea to increase exports and avoid a sharp reduction in production, as its neighbors, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, have already cut production.

Consulting firm Wood Mackenzie said the war is currently reducing the supply of oil and petroleum products from Gulf countries to the market by approximately 15 million barrels per day, which could push oil prices to $150 a barrel.

"Even a quick resolution likely means several more weeks of disruption in energy markets," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

According to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute data released on Tuesday, US crude, gasoline, and diesel inventories decreased last week due to increased demand.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Israel
United States Central Command
Iraq
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran