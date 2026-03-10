$43.900.1750.710.17
New strikes in the Middle East on Gulf countries and an increase in casualties - what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

One person was killed and a fire broke out at an oil and gas facility as a result of strikes on Bahrain and the UAE.

New strikes in the Middle East on Gulf countries and an increase in casualties - what is known

Several countries reported new waves of strikes in the Persian Gulf overnight and on Tuesday, resulting in one death in Bahrain and a fire at an energy facility in Abu Dhabi, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

  • United Arab Emirates: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the country's air defense systems responded to missiles and drones flying in overnight and on Tuesday afternoon local time. This second attack caused a fire at the Ruwais industrial complex, a major oil and gas production hub in Abu Dhabi, authorities said, adding that there were no reports of casualties yet. The UAE consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan was also affected by a strike that caused "material damage" but no reports of casualties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The UAE Ministry of Defense reported that on Tuesday, UAE air defense systems detected 9 ballistic missiles, of which 8 were destroyed and 1 missile fell into the sea, as well as 35 drones, of which 26 were intercepted and 9 fell on the country's territory. Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, according to the UAE Ministry of Defense, 262 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 241 were destroyed, 19 fell into the sea, and 2 hit the state's territory; a total of 1475 Iranian UAVs were detected, of which 1385 were intercepted and 90 fell on the country's territory. Also, 8 cruise missiles were detected and destroyed. As a result of these attacks, 6 citizens of the UAE, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh were killed, and 122 people were injured with moderate and minor injuries;
    • Bahrain: A 29-year-old woman was killed and eight others were injured after an Iranian strike on Bahrain hit a residential building in the capital Manama, the country's Interior Ministry said early Tuesday;
      • Saudi Arabia: According to the country's Ministry of Defense, Saudi air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile and 17 drones overnight;
        • Kuwait: Kuwaiti armed forces said their air defense systems intercepted missiles and drones overnight, later adding that they shot down two ballistic missiles and one drone on Monday;
          • Qatar: CNN staff in Qatar reported that their phones received alerts and they heard air defense systems intercepting strikes on Tuesday afternoon local time. The country's Ministry of Defense said it intercepted a "missile attack" aimed at its territory.

            Rising death toll

            The number of reported deaths in the Middle East region is growing. According to the American human rights activist news agency (HRANA), almost 1250 civilians have died in Iran since February 28.

            In the last 18 hours, deaths have been reported in Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Bahrain:

            • Iran: At least 1245 civilians have died in Iran, HRANA reports. The total death toll includes 194 children. Another 189 servicemen also died during this time, HRANA reports;
              • Lebanon: The country's Ministry of Health reported yesterday that at least 486 people have died in Lebanon since Israel began its attacks on the country last week. According to the Israeli military, two Israeli soldiers also died in southern Lebanon early Sunday;
                • Iraq: 18 members of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces were killed in strikes on the country, the Iranian-backed militia said. Another three Iranian Kurdish fighters and one security officer of the Kurdistan Regional Government also died in the conflict, these groups and the KRG confirmed to CNN;
                  • Israel: According to the Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom, at least 12 people have died in Israel since the beginning of the war. Nine of them died as a result of a direct missile hit on a residential building in the city of Beit Shemesh, the service said;
                    • Kuwait: According to CENTCOM, the Kuwaiti army and the country's interior ministry, at least 12 people have died in Kuwait, including six US servicemen, two Kuwaiti servicemen, and two Kuwaiti security personnel;
                      • UAE: At least six people have died in the United Arab Emirates as a result of Iranian attacks, the Ministry of Defense said today. The deceased were reportedly citizens of the Emirates, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh;
                        • Saudi Arabia: Two people died after a military projectile hit a residential building in the city of Al-Kharj, the Saudi Civil Defense said. A US serviceman also died from his injuries after an attack on US forces in Saudi Arabia on the second day of the war;
                          • Bahrain: One person died after debris from an intercepted missile caused a fire on a "foreign vessel" in Bahrain's industrial city of Salman, Bahraini state media reported last Monday. Separately, according to the Bahraini Interior Ministry, a 29-year-old Bahraini woman died after an Iranian strike on the country;
                            • Oman: An Indian citizen died after an unmanned boat attacked an oil tanker he was working on, 52 nautical miles off the coast of Oman, the Oman news agency reported.

                              Lebanon

                              At the same time, the Israeli military is conducting what it calls "targeted raids" in southern Lebanon amid a possible deeper ground offensive into the country.

                              The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that an Israeli tank opened fire on a building near the site of one of the raids after troops saw militants entering the building.

                              On Saturday, the IDF announced the first commando raid into Lebanon. The operation in Nabi Chit, which the Lebanese Ministry of Health said killed 41 people, was an attempt to find the remains of long-missing Israeli navigator Ron Arad. The Lebanese military said four helicopters participated in the raid, accompanied by "intense and widespread bombing" of the area.

                              The IDF announced a second raid early Monday morning, which targeted Hezbollah militants and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. "This activity is part of efforts to further strengthen forward defensive positions to provide an additional layer of protection for residents of northern Israel," the IDF said.

                              On Monday, CNN reported that Israel is considering a deeper offensive into southern Lebanon and expanding its military presence there. Israel has maintained five positions in southern Lebanon since the ceasefire agreement was signed in November 2024. Last week, the IDF announced the capture of several more positions, expanding its presence in response to Hezbollah's rocket launches on March 2.

                              Iran

                              In Iran, strikes hit the capital Tehran late Monday, residents said, marking the tenth consecutive night of heavy Israeli bombing. The shelling was "constant," said one resident who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity, citing security concerns. "Last night there was heavy bombing, it was impossible to even try to sleep. It was so loud," they added.

                              The bombing continued into early Tuesday morning, another resident said. "It went on all night, and it just kept going," they told CNN, also wishing to remain anonymous for security reasons.

                              "It felt like one of the worst nights so far. I heard they were shelling a lot of new places, but I can't be sure, this time it felt very close to me," he added.

                              "Apocalyptic scenes of mass graves, ash-covered apartment buildings, thick black smoke billowing over Tehran, and rescuers carefully pulling babies from the rubble of buildings destroyed by a fierce American-Israeli offensive emerged from Iran. Inside the country, authorities plunged Iranians into isolation, cutting off the internet, limiting access to those watching the increasingly deadly offensive," CNN reported.

                              Rescuers rush to save people trapped after a strike in Tehran on Monday (Iranian Red Crescent Society)

                              Israel

                              On Tuesday morning, the Israel Defense Forces reported at least four times that they had detected missiles launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel.

                              Also, the IDF reported on Tuesday afternoon a new "wave of strikes on targets of the Iranian terrorist regime in Tehran," as well as "strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Dahiya in Beirut."

                              USA

                              Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane held a briefing at the Pentagon, where they discussed the ongoing US war with Iran.

                              They, in particular, said during the press conference:

                              • Iran's leaders are "desperate and scrambling" as the war enters its second week, Hegseth said;
                                • The US will end its war with Iran "on our terms" and will not back down until "the enemy is completely and decisively defeated," Hegseth said;
                                  • Hegseth also warned Russia not to interfere in the war;
                                    • Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei must "heed the words" of US President Donald Trump and "not seek nuclear weapons," Hegseth said;
                                      • The Pentagon chief said the strike on an elementary school in Iran would be "thoroughly" investigated, adding that the US "tried every possible way to avoid civilian casualties";
                                        • Hegseth also said that the American public voted against being "dragged" into seemingly endless military quagmires in the Middle East, but said that the end of the current war with Iran is still up to Trump;
                                          • Kane told reporters that the US military recently dropped "dozens of 2,000-pound" bunker-buster munitions on Iranian missile positions located deep underground;
                                            • According to Kane, the US is "considering a number of options" regarding the possibility of escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global oil supplies that has effectively been closed by the war.

                                              Julia Shramko

                                              News of the World