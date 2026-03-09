$43.730.0850.540.36
Exclusive
11:13 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Publications
Exclusives
Hezbollah reports clashes with Israeli forces in eastern Lebanon – Reuters

 1002 views

Hezbollah militants attacked Israeli helicopters and forces during a raid in the east of the country. Israel continues airstrikes on Beirut and has suffered its first casualties.

Hezbollah reports clashes with Israeli forces in eastern Lebanon – Reuters

Militants of the "Hezbollah" group stated that their fighters clashed with Israeli troops during a night raid in eastern Lebanon. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

According to the group, Israeli forces conducted an air assault in the area, followed by combat clashes. Hezbollah's statement noted that its fighters "engaged helicopters and forces that infiltrated the territory, using appropriate weapons."

The Israeli army has not yet commented on these reports.

According to the agency, this could be the second such operation in the area in recent days, as the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed group continues for the second week.

The Israeli military also continues airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which are controlled by Hezbollah. Residents of these areas are urged to leave their homes.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, since the beginning of Israeli strikes on March 2, almost 400 people have died in the country, including at least 83 children and 42 women. However, official statistics do not distinguish between civilian and militant casualties.

At the same time, the Israeli army reported that two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon. These are Israel's first losses since the beginning of this phase of the conflict.

Recall

Israeli aviation struck the Russian cultural center in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Lebanon
Iran