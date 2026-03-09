Hezbollah reports clashes with Israeli forces in eastern Lebanon – Reuters

Militants of the "Hezbollah" group stated that their fighters clashed with Israeli troops during a night raid in eastern Lebanon. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

According to the group, Israeli forces conducted an air assault in the area, followed by combat clashes. Hezbollah's statement noted that its fighters "engaged helicopters and forces that infiltrated the territory, using appropriate weapons."

The Israeli army has not yet commented on these reports.

According to the agency, this could be the second such operation in the area in recent days, as the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed group continues for the second week.

The Israeli military also continues airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, which are controlled by Hezbollah. Residents of these areas are urged to leave their homes.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, since the beginning of Israeli strikes on March 2, almost 400 people have died in the country, including at least 83 children and 42 women. However, official statistics do not distinguish between civilian and militant casualties.

At the same time, the Israeli army reported that two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon. These are Israel's first losses since the beginning of this phase of the conflict.

