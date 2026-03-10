$43.900.1750.710.17
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Publications
G7 countries lay groundwork for using oil reserves due to war with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

G7 ministers plan to use oil reserves to stabilize the market. The IEA will provide data on reserves for a rapid response to fuel price spikes.

G7 countries lay groundwork for using oil reserves due to war with Iran

Ministers of the G7 countries held two meetings in two days to prepare for the potential use of their strategic oil reserves to lower prices caused by the war with Iran, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

At the first meeting of G7 finance ministers on Monday, a "decision in principle was made to use all available tools to stabilize markets, including the potential release of reserves," said French Finance Minister Roland Lescure. France currently holds the rotating G7 presidency.

Lescure made the statement after another meeting of G7 energy ministers on Tuesday, who "decided to continue working to prepare for any eventuality," he said.

Ministers asked the Paris-based International Energy Agency for updated data on oil reserves and "detailed information that we could have at hand if we decided to use the reserves," he said.

"We want to be ready to react at any moment," Lescure said.

Addition

On Monday, oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel, reaching their highest level since mid-2022. Oil prices fell on Tuesday after reaching a more than three-year high in the previous session, amid US President Donald Trump's prediction that the war in the Middle East could soon end, which eased fears of prolonged disruptions to global oil supplies.

Julia Shramko

