Office of US Vice President Vance deletes post about "Armenian genocide" after visit to Yerevan

The White House administration deleted a post from Vice President J.D. Vance's official account that referred to the 1915 mass killings of Armenians as "genocide." The statement explained that the publication, which contradicts the official position of Turkey as a NATO ally of the United States, was mistakenly posted by technical staff. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During his two-day stay in Armenia, J.D. Vance visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex in Yerevan, becoming the first US Vice President to make an official visit to the country. Initially, a message appeared on his X account commemorating the "victims of the Armenian genocide," but the text disappeared a few hours later. Vance's aide, on condition of anonymity, said that the post was made by staff who were not part of the delegation and did not coordinate the wording with diplomatic protocol.

Subsequently, Vice President Taylor Van Kirk's spokeswoman released a new version of the publication, in which the term "genocide" was removed. The new text only stated that the Vances laid flowers at the eternal flame and left an entry in the guest book "in honor of the lost lives." Vance himself, before flying to Azerbaijan, explained to reporters that he visited the memorial at the request of the Armenian side as a symbol of respect for Nikol Pashinyan's government.

Series of White House social media errors

This incident was the second high-profile deletion of Trump administration posts in the past few days. Late last week, the White House was forced to delete a video from President Donald Trump's Truth Social account due to racist content. In that video, former presidential couple Barack and Michelle Obama were depicted as monkeys.

