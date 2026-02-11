Office of US Vice President Vance deletes post about "Armenian genocide" after visit to Yerevan

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
10:52 PM • 9878 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 12851 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 15549 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 18954 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 17734 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 15633 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 18826 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 23846 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16160 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 27215 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Turkey stated it might join the nuclear arms race due to IranFebruary 10, 05:07 PM • 5232 views
Poplavsky leaves the post of rector of the University of CultureFebruary 10, 05:21 PM • 9540 views
Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effectFebruary 10, 05:32 PM • 4780 views
Georgia "patiently" awaits restoration of relations with US after Vance ignored Tbilisi - AFPFebruary 10, 06:14 PM • 5150 views
Many changes are happening in air defense operations: in some regions, the way commands work is being completely rebuilt - ZelenskyyFebruary 10, 06:21 PM • 3220 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 20388 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 27220 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 24654 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 40835 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 48603 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
J. D. Vance
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Bohodukhiv
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 21184 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 23068 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 22784 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 48615 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 50412 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Boeing 737

Office of US Vice President Vance deletes post about "Armenian genocide" after visit to Yerevan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The office of US Vice President J.D. Vance deleted a post about the 1915 "Armenian genocide," calling it a technical staff error. This happened after Vance's visit to the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex in Yerevan.

Office of US Vice President Vance deletes post about "Armenian genocide" after visit to Yerevan

The White House administration deleted a post from Vice President J.D. Vance's official account that referred to the 1915 mass killings of Armenians as "genocide." The statement explained that the publication, which contradicts the official position of Turkey as a NATO ally of the United States, was mistakenly posted by technical staff. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During his two-day stay in Armenia, J.D. Vance visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex in Yerevan, becoming the first US Vice President to make an official visit to the country. Initially, a message appeared on his X account commemorating the "victims of the Armenian genocide," but the text disappeared a few hours later. Vance's aide, on condition of anonymity, said that the post was made by staff who were not part of the delegation and did not coordinate the wording with diplomatic protocol.

US to allocate $9 billion for Armenia's nuclear energy development to reduce its dependence on Russia10.02.26, 03:41 • 4220 views

Subsequently, Vice President Taylor Van Kirk's spokeswoman released a new version of the publication, in which the term "genocide" was removed. The new text only stated that the Vances laid flowers at the eternal flame and left an entry in the guest book "in honor of the lost lives." Vance himself, before flying to Azerbaijan, explained to reporters that he visited the memorial at the request of the Armenian side as a symbol of respect for Nikol Pashinyan's government.

Series of White House social media errors

This incident was the second high-profile deletion of Trump administration posts in the past few days. Late last week, the White House was forced to delete a video from President Donald Trump's Truth Social account due to racist content. In that video, former presidential couple Barack and Michelle Obama were depicted as monkeys.

Trump published an AI image with a new US map featuring world leaders10.02.26, 01:11 • 9262 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
US Elections
Social network
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Reuters
Barack Obama
NATO
Donald Trump
Yerevan
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Turkey
United States