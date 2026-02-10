Trump published an AI image with a new US map featuring world leaders

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated photo on his social media, in which he shows foreign colleagues a radically altered map of the American continent. The image includes territories of Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela as part of the United States. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the doctored image, Trump appears as a lecturer pointing to a map in front of a group of leading Western politicians. Among those present in the AI photo are French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also in the photo, sitting with his back "to the camera," but it is clear that it is Zelenskyy.

