Of the 18 sentences handed down in cases involving fraudulent call centers, only two people ended up behind bars

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian courts have issued 18 verdicts in cases related to fraudulent call centers. A total of 27 defendants are involved in these proceedings, but in reality only convicted individuals are behind bars. This is reported by Opendatabot, according to UNN.

Details

Fairy tales end with “they lived happily ever after,” but what is the outcome in high-profile cases? While the court is dealing with the Kanzlers and Muses, we looked through the court register to see how cases against the call centers themselves end. The figures give food for thought: since the beginning of the full-scale war, 18 verdicts have been issued in cases related to fraudulent call centers. They involve 27 defendants - the agency said.

According to the available data, in 14 of the 18 court decisions, the courts imposed prison sentences. At the same time, only two people were actually sent to prison to serve their sentences. They received 5 and 8 years behind bars.

Another 12 convicts were released from serving their sentences on probation. One received 2 years of restricted freedom, while three others were fined between UAH 51,000 and UAH 68,000. And one more interesting point: courts in Dnipropetrovsk region issued more than half of all the verdicts—10 out of 18. And this year there have already been 5 such verdicts—exactly as many as there were for all of 2024 - the agency emphasizes.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the morning of September 2 he would submit to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws providing for tougher criminal liability for organizers of fraudulent call centers.