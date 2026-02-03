$42.970.16
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 10520 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 22303 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 32603 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 24953 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 36508 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 22598 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15518 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13222 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 28999 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Odesa region massively attacked by Russians at night: energy infrastructure hit, over 50,000 without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1466 views

The enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones, damaging energy and civilian infrastructure. Over 50,000 residents were left without electricity, and three houses were damaged.

Odesa region massively attacked by Russians at night: energy infrastructure hit, over 50,000 without power

Odesa region was again subjected to a massive attack by Russia overnight, including on energy facilities, leaving more than 50,000 residents without electricity, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on Odesa region. Strikes were recorded on energy and civilian infrastructure in the south of the region. As a result of the attack, more than 50,000 residents were temporarily left without electricity.

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, energy workers are already working on restoration.

Three residential buildings, as well as warehouses and administrative premises, and passenger cars were damaged, the head of the OVA noted.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. Critical infrastructure is operating on generators," Kiper said.

Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred03.02.26, 08:15 • 2784 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
