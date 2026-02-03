Odesa region massively attacked by Russians at night: energy infrastructure hit, over 50,000 without power

Odesa region was again subjected to a massive attack by Russia overnight, including on energy facilities, leaving more than 50,000 residents without electricity, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on Odesa region. Strikes were recorded on energy and civilian infrastructure in the south of the region. As a result of the attack, more than 50,000 residents were temporarily left without electricity. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, energy workers are already working on restoration.

Three residential buildings, as well as warehouses and administrative premises, and passenger cars were damaged, the head of the OVA noted.

"Fortunately, there are no dead or injured. Critical infrastructure is operating on generators," Kiper said.

