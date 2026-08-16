Occupiers killed 1 resident of Donetsk region in a day, 6 more injured - Regional Military Administration

During the past day, August 15, Russian occupiers killed one resident of the Donetsk region: this happened in Raihorodok. At the same time, six more people in the region were injured during the day, UNN reports, citing Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin.

Details

The head of the administration also published the total number of victims of the Russians in the Donetsk region, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Recall

During the past day, August 15, 212 combat engagements were recorded on the front. Russian occupiers carried out 99 airstrikes, during which they dropped 312 guided aerial bombs.

UNN also reported that the number of people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv during the night of August 16 had increased to three.