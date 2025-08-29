$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 18476 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 83136 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 81283 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 51161 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 64800 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 46763 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 87126 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 71002 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 67395 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 161873 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fateAugust 29, 10:52 AM • 42326 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underwayAugust 29, 11:34 AM • 44181 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 73339 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 69365 views
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed02:23 PM • 49422 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 69427 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 73402 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 83176 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 81312 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 87142 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Josep Borrell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 25647 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 163250 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 191678 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 192608 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 178719 views
Actual
The Guardian
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Number of schools teaching Russian in Berlin is growing - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The number of Berlin schools teaching Russian has increased to 60 in the 2024/25 academic year, while the number of Russian language teachers has decreased. The Senate Administration did not provide information on the impact of Russian aggression on language teaching.

Number of schools teaching Russian in Berlin is growing - Media

In Berlin, the number of state schools offering Russian as a foreign language has recently increased. In the 2024/25 academic year, students in 60 schools received instruction in Russian, the Senate Department for Education reported in response to a parliamentary inquiry published on Friday, according to UNN, citing Tagesspiegel.

Details

In the 2023/24 academic year, this number was 54 schools, and in the 2022/23 academic year – 50. At the same time, the number of active teachers trained in Russian has steadily decreased over the past five years.

While 1005 people were employed in the 2020/21 academic year, the Department of Education counted only 790 teachers for the past academic year. Currently, 14 trainee teachers are undergoing training in Russian.

The Senate administration could not provide any information about the possible impact of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 2022, on the teaching of the Russian language. However, it stated that there are no administrative regulations arising from this situation.

Russian is also the most common Slavic language. Foreign language instruction expands "students' opportunities to participate in social, societal, and cultural negotiation processes in a valuable, critically reflective, and constructive way."

Addition

Documents confirming Putin's territorial claims to Crimea, eastern Ukraine, and Kazakhstan as early as 1994 have been found in the archives of the German Foreign Ministry. The former German Consul General in St. Petersburg reported that Putin claimed these territories belonged to Russia.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Germany
Crimea
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Berlin