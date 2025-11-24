Not only Donbas: Ukraine begins mandatory evacuation of children from dangerous areas of Zaporizhzhia region - Ministry of Development

The Ukrainian authorities have decided on the mandatory evacuation of children from certain settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where the situation remains dangerous. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

A meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for evacuation measures and response to mass displacement of the population was held. The event was chaired by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Development Oleksiy Riabykin.

The agency noted that the evacuation will be carried out together with parents, persons replacing them, or other legal representatives. After leaving, families will be offered a list of regions for further placement, and they will be able to independently choose the direction they consider most comfortable and safe, the Ministry of Development noted.

They also noted that the evacuation of wards of boarding schools in Zaporizhzhia region to relevant institutions in safer regions of Ukraine is currently underway.

From June 1 to November 21, 2025, more than 129,000 people were evacuated, including more than 15,000 children and more than 4,000 people with limited mobility. The evacuation was carried out from Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. - added the Ministry of Development.

