Not everyone will be checked. The Head of the NACP spoke about the principle of selecting declarations for full verification

03:55 AM • 8914 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 3956 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 17885 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 14937 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 14271 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 11201 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10193 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 14130 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 43001 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 36693 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 49138 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 45459 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 52214 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 99308 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 117349 views
Not everyone will be checked. The Head of the NACP spoke about the principle of selecting declarations for full verification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

The Head of the NACP, Viktor Pavlushchyk, announced a change in the methodology for selecting declarations for verification to a risk-oriented approach. However, the selection mechanism and the lack of a market valuation tool raise questions.

Not everyone will be checked. The Head of the NACP spoke about the principle of selecting declarations for full verification

Viktor Pavlushchyk, Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), spoke about the change in the methodology for selecting officials' declarations for full verification. However, despite statements about a new "risk-oriented approach," the mechanism for selecting declarations remains unclear, writes UNN.

"It is important to understand that the approaches to selecting declarations for full verification before 2022 and after the actual resumption of declaration in 2024 are completely different. Back then, the focus was on verifying the declarations of the highest state officials: the President, the Cabinet of Ministers, people's deputies, judges of the Supreme Court, and the Constitutional Court of Ukraine," Pavlushchyk said.

At the same time, he admitted that the NACP does not have the resources for full verification of declarations of representatives of regional state bodies, heads of state and communal enterprises, and society could wait for them for years.

Pavlushchyk noted that the NACP's resources do not allow checking all almost 700,000 declarations submitted to the Register annually.

At the same time, he is convinced that the new approach, under which selective verification will be carried out, will force officials to declare their property more conscientiously. However, it is still unknown what approach the NACP uses to select declarations for verification and whether manual control is impossible here.

"As I have already noted, in 2024, the approach changed to a risk-oriented one. We check the declarations of officials at all levels. Yes, there is an emphasis on those who hold responsible and especially responsible positions, of course. Now any declaration can be selected for verification if, based on the results of logical and arithmetic control, it has a high-risk rating," Pavlushchyk said.

Commenting on experts' accusations that there are gaps in the logical-arithmetic method, in particular the lack of a market valuation tool, Pavlushchyk noted: "The problem is actually complex. During inspections, we investigate the circumstances of acquiring assets at an undervalued cost, primarily this applies to cars - in the vast majority of cases, this is related to understating the tax base, which we inform the tax authorities about."

According to him, since January 1, the rules have changed and "selling for 50 thousand" is now almost impossible, but, in Pavlushchyk's opinion, the effect will be noticeable from 2026.

He also outlined several other factors that, in his opinion, complicate the NACP's work.

"With real estate, it's simpler: there is an approved valuation procedure. Many factors must be taken into account, including the acquisition date; for example, an asset acquired after November 2019 can be deemed unjustified. There are also problems with land valuation - in the new Anti-Corruption Strategy, we propose to improve it. In any case, during the inspection, we analyze the income of the declarant and their family members, their proportionality to expenses. This is always a comprehensive and individual analysis," he noted.

Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status

At the same time, justifying the NACP's failure to notice facts indicating illegal enrichment of MSEC officials, Pavlushchyk noted that the Agency is not a law enforcement body, does not carry out operational measures, does not conduct searches, but works with data from registers and received documents and explanations from the declarant. "Therefore, it is impossible to establish illegal undeclared cash or funds in foreign accounts solely by the NACP without the help of law enforcement agencies," he summarized.

Given this explanation, it remains unclear how the NACP monitors the lifestyle of officials when suspicions arise regarding their possible illegal enrichment.

Recall

On October 4, 2024, Tetyana Krupa, an official of the MSEC, and her son, the head of the Pension Fund of Ukraine's department in Khmelnytskyi region, were exposed for illegal enrichment amounting to millions of hryvnias.

Serious violations totaling over UAH 34.8 million were found in the declarations of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC and a regional council deputy. On March 31, 2025, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC reduced Krupa's bail to UAH 130 million.

And on June 4 of the same year, the Appeals Chamber left the preventive measure unchanged: Krupa remained in custody, but with a bail of UAH 112 million until July 13, 2025.

Later, the HACC extended her detention until September 7, 2025, setting bail at UAH 56 million and a number of obligations if it was paid.

On September 4, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court changed the preventive measure for Tetyana Krupa to bail in the amount of UAH 20 million. After that, she paid the bail.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Real estate
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ukraine