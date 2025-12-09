ukenru
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
The Diplomat

Not 70%: Ukrenergo named the real volume of outages in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 46 views

Ukrenergo states that the real volume of outages in Kyiv does not exceed 50% of consumers. The company refutes media reports about 70% of subscribers being without power.

Not 70%: Ukrenergo named the real volume of outages in Kyiv

Ukrenergo assured that the actual volume of outages applied today in Kyiv did not exceed 50% of consumers, UNN reports with reference to the company's statement.

Details

The company denied information from a number of media outlets and Telegram channels that 70% of consumers in Kyiv are currently without power.

Ukrenergo assures that the actual volume of outages did not exceed 50%.

The actual volume of outages in Kyiv does not exceed 50% of consumers. Currently, hourly outages are applied in Kyiv, according to the schedules published earlier.

- the message says.

