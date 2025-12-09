Not 70%: Ukrenergo named the real volume of outages in Kyiv
Ukrenergo states that the real volume of outages in Kyiv does not exceed 50% of consumers. The company refutes media reports about 70% of subscribers being without power.
Ukrenergo assured that the actual volume of outages applied today in Kyiv did not exceed 50% of consumers, UNN reports with reference to the company's statement.
The company denied information from a number of media outlets and Telegram channels that 70% of consumers in Kyiv are currently without power.
Ukrenergo assures that the actual volume of outages did not exceed 50%.
The actual volume of outages in Kyiv does not exceed 50% of consumers. Currently, hourly outages are applied in Kyiv, according to the schedules published earlier.
