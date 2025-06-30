$41.640.06
Norway to deploy some of its F-35s in Poland to enhance NATO security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Norway will send some of its F-35 fighter jets to Poland in the autumn to enhance the security of Polish airspace and protect the logistics hub near Rzeszów. This measure will ensure the uninterrupted delivery of international military aid to Ukraine.

Norway plans to significantly increase its participation in NATO air and missile defense by sending some of its F-35 fighter jets to Poland, particularly to an airbase near Rzeszów, this autumn. This was announced by the country's Ministry of Defense on social media platform X, according to UNN.

Details

As stated in the report, the main goal of this operation is to contribute to strengthening the security of Polish skies and protecting an important transport hub through which international military aid to Ukraine arrives.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik emphasized that such participation is extremely important. According to him, Norway aims to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of support to Ukraine so that it can continue to defend its independence.

The airport near Rzeszów, in southeastern Poland, plays a key role as the main logistical hub for transferring Western aid to Kyiv. At the end of last year, Norwegian NASAMS air defense systems were already deployed there for additional security.

Umerov: Ukraine plans to launch the Defence City program, which will regulate arms production jointly with partners27.06.25, 14:14 • 2097 views

Recall

While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - among the leaders are Scandinavian countries and Britain. The United States has not allocated any new aid to Ukraine since March-April 2025. At the same time, European countries have increased their support, albeit unevenly. Scandinavian countries and Great Britain have significantly increased the volume of aid, while others, such as Germany, have maintained a more moderate level.

Norway to produce surface drones in Ukraine23.06.25, 12:40 • 2874 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
Norway
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland
