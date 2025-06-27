Ukraine plans to launch a joint weapons production program with international partners, Defence City. The project is expected to start by September after a vote in the Verkhovna Rada, Defence Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is launching a joint weapons production program with international partners, Defence City — in Ukraine and in Rammstein participant countries. We have already registered the relevant law in parliament, and we hope that it will be operational by September - Umerov said.

According to him, there are currently 21 initiatives for localizing production in Ukraine with the largest weapons manufacturers in the world, and up to ten projects abroad.

All are at different stages — some already have concrete agreements, some are still in negotiations. We are talking about Denmark, Britain, Norway and so on. For example, we plan to open a Ukrainian factory in Denmark within the next few months - the Minister of Defense said.

According to Umerov, the key tool for achieving the goals of Defence City is the creation of joint ventures. This will allow:

receiving orders from Western governments;

working in the EU and entering NATO markets;

improving the quality of Ukrainian weapons and gaining access to the latest technologies.

Umerov added that the participation of Ukrainians in production abroad is one of the vectors of support.

Governments of partner countries, for example Great Britain, are considering initiatives that can contribute to the employment of Ukrainians in new defense industries.

On the Ukrainian side, the Minister or an authorized representative ensures:

contract signing;

finding a safe location;

protection of production in case of placement in Ukraine.

Supplement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans to sign an agreement on technology export this summer, opening production lines in Europe. These enterprises will manufacture weapons, including drones, missiles, and artillery, for Ukraine and partner countries.