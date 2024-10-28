Northern European leaders support Victory Plan in joint statement at Reykjavik summit
Kyiv • UNN
The leaders of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Ukraine signed a joint statement at the Reykjavik Summit. The Nordic countries supported the Victory Plan and allocated more than €20 billion in aid.
In the joint statement of the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit held today in Reykjavik, the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the President of Ukraine stated that they support the Victory Plan. The text of the joint statement is published on the website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Nordic countries support the Victory Plan for Ukraine presented by President Zelenskyy. We will work to facilitate its implementation. We will also work to strengthen Ukraine's position in the run-up to the second Peace Summit on the path to a just and lasting peace based on international law, including the UN Charter, which respects Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity,
Details
The document also emphasizes that "Ukraine's future lies in NATO." "We will continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership," the statement said.
The document also states that to date, the Nordic countries have provided Ukraine with more than 20 billion euros in military, financial and humanitarian aid. Significant sums have been allocated to meet urgent needs ahead of the upcoming winter period.
The Nordic leaders also emphasized that bilateral agreements on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and each of the Nordic countries serve as a solid foundation for strengthening mutual security.
The Nordic countries will continue to assist Ukraine by providing military, financial and humanitarian support within the framework of these agreements. The Nordic countries and Ukraine welcome the Ukraine Compact, presented on the margins of the NATO Summit in Washington in 2024, which provides a framework for supporting Ukraine in the short, medium and long term. The Nordic countries support the Joint Declaration of the G7 leaders on support for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction,
The Nordic countries also emphasize their interest in further developing cooperation with Ukraine's defense industry. "So far, 195 million euros have been allocated for procurement in the defense industry of Ukraine," the document states.
One of the sources of funding for such initiatives, according to the leaders of the Northern European countries, could be excess profits from immobilized Russian assets.
The Nordic countries welcome the agreement to use the excess profits from Russia's frozen assets to provide a loan in the form of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine and believe that Russia's assets should remain frozen until Russia stops its aggressive war and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused by the war,
