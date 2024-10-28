Zelenskyy arrives in Iceland: what will be discussed at the summit with five countries
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine visits Iceland to participate in the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. The meeting will focus on military assistance, arms production, and maritime security.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Iceland on Monday, October 28, to participate in the Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit . There, the Head of State will hold bilateral talks with the leaders of five countries on support for the Victory Plan and military assistance, UNN reports.
This is my first working visit to Iceland. I will take part in the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit and hold bilateral talks with its participants: the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden. I will meet with Mrs. President and representatives of the host country's parliament. I will take part in a meeting of the Nordic Council
According to the President, he and the leaders will discuss support for the Victory Plan and the issues in which “our cooperation can be most effective: financing of Ukrainian weapons and long-range vehicles, preparation for winter, maritime security, limiting the Russian shadow fleet, defense support, training and equipping Ukrainian soldiers.
According to Zelenskyy, the Nordic countries are principled and resolute allies of Ukraine, and the Ukraine-Nordic Europe platform is one of the most effective multilateral formats. “We continue to work together to realize its full potential,” the President added.
Earlier it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy would take part in the session of the Nordic Council on October 29 and address its members in Reykjavik,