Norway announces new aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros
Kyiv • UNN
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has announced a €500 million aid package for Ukraine. Of this amount, 350 million euros will be allocated for military needs.
Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre has announced an aid package for Ukraine worth 500 million euros, of which 350 million will be spent on military needs. He said this during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, UNN reports.
"We want to announce a new aid package worth 500 million euros, of which 350 million will be part of the military package," Støre said.
He emphasized that his country wants to provide only the necessary assistance.
