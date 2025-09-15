"No repentance and no remorse": Kravchenko on the accused in the funicular murder case

$41.280.03
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 2558 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 10532 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 33058 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 26417 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 27238 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 33208 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 55258 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72173 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105206 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87489 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Tags
Authors
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 15365 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 21909 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 11936 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17835 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 13533 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 13577 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17884 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 33068 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 23476 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 102290 views
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Scott Bessent
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Spain
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 10754 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 11982 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 26384 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 32876 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 82132 views
Truth Social
Financial Times
TikTok
The Guardian
FAB-250

"No repentance and no remorse": Kravchenko on the accused in the funicular murder case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The prosecution asks the court to find Kosov guilty of premeditated murder and sentence him to life imprisonment.

"No repentance and no remorse": Kravchenko on the accused in the funicular murder case

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the accused in the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular in Kyiv showed no remorse during today's court hearing. According to the prosecution, it was a premeditated murder motivated by hooliganism, UNN reports.

Cynicism. Lack of repentance. No remorse. This is what I saw in the accused during today's court hearing in the case of Maksym Materukhin's murder

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Today's court hearing began with the re-examination of two witnesses. According to Kravchenko, this was necessary due to the absence of an audio recording in the materials of the court proceedings — to avoid grounds for overturning the verdict in the future.

An extremely difficult stage. The words spoken by the accused to Maksym while the funicular was still moving echo in my head again and again: "You won't get out of here."

- the Prosecutor General said.

Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court re-interrogates witnesses15.09.25, 13:35 • 2172 views

As Kravchenko noted, during the interrogation, witnesses confirmed that Kosov's actions were deliberate. This was also confirmed by the conclusions of the comprehensive forensic medical, medico-criminalistic, and trace evidence examinations. Experts established that Maksym's bodily injuries resulted from the accused's targeted actions. Kosov's version of an accidental fall is excluded, the Prosecutor General emphasized.

We have moved to the final stage — the debate phase. The prosecution delivered a speech, analyzed all the evidence, and emphasized: this was a premeditated murder motivated by hooliganism.

- Kravchenko stated.

Murder on the funicular: court sets date for next hearing15.09.25, 14:31 • 1692 views

The prosecution asks the court to find Kosov guilty of committing a crime under paragraph 7 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to sentence him to life imprisonment.

I believe that this is the only possible punishment, as close to justice as possible. But there is no full justice here and cannot be. Maksym lost the most valuable thing — his life. His parents lost a son. His uncle — a beloved nephew. His friends — their best friend. And Ukraine lost the future that this boy could have created. Maksym could have become a famous football player, made discoveries, brought benefit to his country. But we will never know this, because the accused took away his chance at life.

- Kravchenko emphasized.

Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's Speech15.09.25, 14:55 • 3554 views

The next hearing will take place on September 17. The debates will continue, after which the court must retire to the deliberation room to make a decision.

"Our duty to Maksym, his family, and society is to achieve the most just verdict. And there can only be one justice here — life imprisonment for the child's killer," the Prosecutor General summarized.

"We are going to a logical end": Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the consideration of the case of the murder of a teenager on the funicular in Kyiv15.09.25, 14:40 • 1284 views

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review. On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's pre-trial detention until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court hearing on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol, thereby threatening those around him.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv