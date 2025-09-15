$41.280.03
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court re-interrogates witnesses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv re-interrogated witnesses in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. Witnesses confirmed the accused's inadequate behavior and his threats to the victim.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv is hearing the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. The court questioned witnesses to the event, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

The court heard the testimonies of two men who witnessed the murder of 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin. In particular, the witnesses reported that the behavior of the accused Artem Kosov was inadequate from the very beginning, as he and his companion were intoxicated.

"By his voice, I understood that they were very drunk and one should be careful with them," one of the witnesses said.

Answering questions from the prosecution, the witnesses reported that the victim and his companions behaved calmly and did not provoke a conflict with the accused.

"There was only one answer: 'We didn't say anything to you,'" the witness said.

The witness also said that the accused threatened the victim and his companions, stating that they would not leave the funicular.

"In the car, he said: 'You won't get out of here,'" the witness said.

The witness also reported that Materukhin's death was very quick. He realized that the boy was dead and therefore immediately called the police.

"He falls unconscious and I thought that was it. His throat was cut. I immediately shouted, 'You killed him!'" the witness said.

Also, one of the men who witnessed the event said that a gas canister was used at the scene, but did not specify by whom.

"When we were going up, gas got on my children," the witness said.

The prosecution in court is represented personally by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

UNN broadcasts the court session live.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's preventive measure until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv