No nation in the world should be left alone against this: Zelenskyy on Russia's strike on Kyiv on October 26

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the completion of debris removal at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on October 26, which resulted in deaths and injuries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's evening address.

Details

As the President noted, rescuers worked since night. Fire extinguishing was quite long, but now all work has been completed. He added that among the injured were seven children.

We thank everyone who helps people - every rescuer, everyone in utility services who really works to help - Zelenskyy's statement reads.

He added: this week alone, Russians used almost 1,200 attack drones and already 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine - most of them ballistic.

Protection against such a threat can only be a joint effort - no nation in the world should be left alone against such a threat - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital of Ukraine was attacked by attack UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack, three people died.

Later, it became known that 32 people were injured as a result of the attack, seven of whom were hospitalized, including two children. The number of injured in Kyiv then increased to 33 people.

Kyiv police showed the first footage after the enemy strike: law enforcement officers remained near citizens even despite the threat of new hits.

UNN also reported that Anastasiia Maslii, a graduate of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lyceum "Lider," and her mother died as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on October 26.