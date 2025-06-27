No manipulations: Chernyshov commented on the scandal with leaving the country and refuted the suspicion

Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov considers the suspicion reported to him of abuse of power and bribery unfounded. He stated this during a session of the High Anti-Corruption Court, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

“In this regard, I am completely open. I am ready to cooperate, provide relevant information. And I believe that the suspicion is unfounded,” Chernyshov stated.

He also commented on the scandal with his departure abroad.

“Every other week, I am on a business trip, because I need to communicate and work with the governments of European and other countries, work and interact with Ukrainians abroad, meet with the European Parliament, the European Commission to accept rights. Therefore, there are no manipulations regarding my business trips,” he stated.

Addition

Earlier, NABU and SAP sent a petition to the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a precautionary measure in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million UAH to Chernyshov and remove him from office.

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

Media reported that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates last week — former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatyuk. According to media reports, searches were conducted at Chernyshov's place about a month ago, and at the time the suspicions were served to his associates, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the business trip of Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was signed until the end of the week that ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks related to opening hubs and issues of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after the completion of the business trip.

Chernyshov on June 22, amid previous rumors of "not returning to Ukraine," stated that he had already completed his business trip abroad, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.