No heat, but with wind and rain: temperature fluctuations in Ukraine will continue

In the coming days, Ukraine will experience moderate temperature fluctuations without prolonged heat. On June 25, the air will warm up to +22…+25°C, in some places in the south, Transcarpathia, and Bukovina - up to +30°C. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in the northern and eastern regions, as well as gusty winds up to 15–20 m/s.

This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

Temperature fluctuations within moderate limits will continue. Of course, some upward jumps will occur in the south, east, and Transcarpathia, where thermometers will show +30 and slightly higher. However, a stable period of heat or strong heat is not expected in Ukraine. At least, according to preliminary forecasts - she noted.

According to her forecast, on June 25, the air temperature in most regions will be +22…+25 degrees. In the northern regions, it will be slightly cooler in some places - +20…+22 degrees. And in the south, Transcarpathia, and Chernivtsi region, the warmest is expected - +26…+31 degrees.

Regarding the wind, according to Didenko, "tomorrow it will be gusty again (I would have canceled this already), northwestern and western gusts will reach 15–20 meters per second. Only in the south - moderate, without strong."

Rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, are likely on Wednesday, June 25, "in the northern regions, in Volyn, Rivne region, as well as in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions."

In the rest of the territory, according to the forecaster, no precipitation.

In Kyiv on June 25 - periodic rain, strong western wind, be careful! During the day, the air temperature in the capital will fluctuate within +22, +23 degrees - added the forecaster.

