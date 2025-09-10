"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated during an emergency government meeting on Wednesday morning that there are currently no grounds to impose restrictions on citizens due to the violation of airspace by Russian UAVs on the night of September 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Polish publication Onet.

There is no reason to panic, life will continue as usual. We will inform citizens about all events so that it is clear what is happening in the Polish sky, on the Polish border. At the moment, there is no reason to introduce restrictions that would complicate the lives of citizens - emphasized the head of government.

Supplement

Before the government meeting, Tusk confirmed that Russian drones had indeed violated Polish airspace. "Tonight, Polish airspace was violated by a large number of Russian drones. Those drones that posed a direct threat were shot down. I am in constant contact with the NATO Secretary General and our allies," he wrote on the social network X.

Let's add

A UAV in Poland damaged a residential building in the village of Wyryki, Lublin Voivodeship, Polsat News reported. The roof of the house was damaged, and a car parked on the property was also damaged.

Police reported that the first damaged drone was found in the village of Czosnów, in the Puławy commune of the Puławy district of the Lublin Voivodeship. Searches for possible UAV crash sites are ongoing, and citizens are urged not to touch unknown objects.