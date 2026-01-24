$43.170.01
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
08:34 PM • 4162 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 11110 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 12590 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 23549 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 22544 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 17442 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24782 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 52186 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 22028 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

On the night of January 24, Russia launched a combined attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The enemy targeted energy infrastructure facilities.

Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike

On the night of January 24, Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, primarily targeting energy infrastructure facilities. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and monitoring channels recorded the simultaneous use of attack UAVs, ballistic weapons, and cruise missiles, which led to a series of powerful explosions in the capital. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The first threats emerged around 1 AM, when groups of attack drones approached Kyiv. The situation rapidly escalated at 01:26, when the military warned of ballistic missile launches from the northeastern and southeastern directions.

Russia strikes Ukraine with S-400 missiles manufactured for export to India23.01.26, 22:49 • 1984 views

Eyewitnesses report extremely loud operation of air defense forces, which tried to intercept aerial targets directly over residential areas and suburbs.

Combined strike on the energy system

In addition to drones and ballistic missiles, at 01:31, the flight of X-59/69 cruise missiles towards the Kyiv region was recorded. According to monitoring resources, the enemy's main strike was aimed at critical nodes of the region's energy system to cause massive power outages. 

As of 01:45, the attack continued, with reports of a new group of cruise missiles heading towards the capital. 

There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates23.01.26, 20:06 • 12575 views

