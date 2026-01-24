Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike

On the night of January 24, Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, primarily targeting energy infrastructure facilities. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and monitoring channels recorded the simultaneous use of attack UAVs, ballistic weapons, and cruise missiles, which led to a series of powerful explosions in the capital. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The first threats emerged around 1 AM, when groups of attack drones approached Kyiv. The situation rapidly escalated at 01:26, when the military warned of ballistic missile launches from the northeastern and southeastern directions.

Eyewitnesses report extremely loud operation of air defense forces, which tried to intercept aerial targets directly over residential areas and suburbs.

Combined strike on the energy system

In addition to drones and ballistic missiles, at 01:31, the flight of X-59/69 cruise missiles towards the Kyiv region was recorded. According to monitoring resources, the enemy's main strike was aimed at critical nodes of the region's energy system to cause massive power outages.

As of 01:45, the attack continued, with reports of a new group of cruise missiles heading towards the capital.

