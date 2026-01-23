Defense Express analysts have discovered fragments of anti-aircraft missiles with characteristic markings that the aggressor began to use to shell ground targets. The use of weapons intended for foreign customers indicates a serious depletion of Russia's own missile stockpiles. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At the sites of recent strikes, specialists found fragments of 48N6E2 missiles, which are part of the S-300PMU2 and S-400 systems. The presence of the index "E" directly indicates that these munitions were manufactured for delivery abroad, and not for the internal needs of the Russian army.

Iran sold missiles to Russia for $2.7 billion

Since interceptor missiles are launched along an unpredictable ballistic "surface-to-surface" trajectory, they become uncontrollable at an altitude of several kilometers and fall chaotically on residential areas.

Indian contract under threat of disruption

Most likely, these missiles were diverted from the contract with India, which in 2018 ordered five regimental sets of S-400 for $5.43 billion. Russia has already missed delivery deadlines, having delivered only three sets to New Delhi instead of the five promised by 2023. Now, when India has an urgent need to replenish its own stockpiles after the escalation with Pakistan in the spring of 2025, Moscow is effectively seizing property already paid for by the Indians to continue the war against Ukraine.

The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex