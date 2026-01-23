$43.170.01
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 3956 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 8462 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 18441 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 19105 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 16532 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23835 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 49849 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21651 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24520 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia strikes Ukraine with S-400 missiles manufactured for export to India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Defense Express analysts have discovered fragments of 48N6E2 export-oriented missiles that Russia is using to shell Ukraine. This indicates the depletion of its own stockpiles and threatens the contract with India for the supply of S-400s.

Russia strikes Ukraine with S-400 missiles manufactured for export to India

Defense Express analysts have discovered fragments of anti-aircraft missiles with characteristic markings that the aggressor began to use to shell ground targets. The use of weapons intended for foreign customers indicates a serious depletion of Russia's own missile stockpiles. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At the sites of recent strikes, specialists found fragments of 48N6E2 missiles, which are part of the S-300PMU2 and S-400 systems. The presence of the index "E" directly indicates that these munitions were manufactured for delivery abroad, and not for the internal needs of the Russian army.

Iran sold missiles to Russia for $2.7 billion12.01.26, 20:14 • 9485 views

Since interceptor missiles are launched along an unpredictable ballistic "surface-to-surface" trajectory, they become uncontrollable at an altitude of several kilometers and fall chaotically on residential areas.

Indian contract under threat of disruption

Most likely, these missiles were diverted from the contract with India, which in 2018 ordered five regimental sets of S-400 for $5.43 billion. Russia has already missed delivery deadlines, having delivered only three sets to New Delhi instead of the five promised by 2023. Now, when India has an urgent need to replenish its own stockpiles after the escalation with Pakistan in the spring of 2025, Moscow is effectively seizing property already paid for by the Indians to continue the war against Ukraine. 

The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex14.01.26, 11:19 • 172984 views

Stepan Haftko

