January 18, 11:31 AM • 20003 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 38967 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 32446 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 65059 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 97236 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 45197 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 54805 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 58804 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 47941 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 82009 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 05:23 PM • 82011 views
Night attack on Odesa: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

In Odesa, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a night attack; windows of commercial premises and a car dealership were blown out. There are no casualties.

Night attack on Odesa: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

In Odesa, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a night enemy attack. This was reported by Mayor Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the blast wave blew out windows of commercial premises and a car dealership.

"There were no casualties," Lysak clarified.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on January 13, the building of the Polish consulate was damaged. None of the diplomatic staff were injured.

Russia attacked Odesa on the night of January 13: 5 injured, fires and destruction13.01.26, 09:41 • 3600 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Odesa