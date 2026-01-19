Night attack on Odesa: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

In Odesa, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a night enemy attack. This was reported by Mayor Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the blast wave blew out windows of commercial premises and a car dealership.

"There were no casualties," Lysak clarified.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Odesa on January 13, the building of the Polish consulate was damaged. None of the diplomatic staff were injured.

