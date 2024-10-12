Nicaragua breaks off diplomatic relations with Israel
Kyiv • UNN
Nicaragua has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel, accusing its government of “fascism” and “genocide.” The decision was made because of Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories and the threat of escalation in the region.
The largest Central American country by area, Nicaragua, has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel. In an official statement, Benjamin Netanyahu's government was accused of “fascism” and “committing genocide.” This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
As noted, the Nicaraguan government says that the severance of relations occurred because of Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories.
Earlier that day, the country's congress passed a resolution calling on Nicaragua to take action to mark the anniversary of the Gaza war.
According to Nicaragua, the conflict is now also “spreading to Lebanon and seriously threatening Syria, Yemen and Iran.
The Middle East is on high alert due to a possible escalation in the region after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on October 1. Iran supports the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which Israel has recently launched a series of deadly strikes against.
Iran is also an ally of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government. In recent years, Nicaragua has been isolated after Ortega brutally suppressed anti-government protests in 2018, which, according to human rights organizations, led to the deaths of about 300 people.
Gulf states urge US to deter Israel from attacking Iranian oil facilities - Reuters10.10.24, 20:56 • 17586 views