Gulf states urge US to deter Israel from attacking Iranian oil facilities - Reuters

Gulf countries have called on Washington to prevent an Israeli strike on Iranian oil facilities. This was reported by Reuters and UNN with reference to their own sources in three countries.

Details

It is noted that the states that have appealed to the United States are concerned that their own oil facilities could be shelled by Tehran's satellites in the event of an escalation of the conflict.

At the same time, countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, refuse to allow Israeli aircraft to fly over their airspace for any attack on Iran.

Pope Francis calls to renounce revenge and end war in the Middle East

Reuters sources claim that the countries have already notified Washington.

The agency adds that Tehran itself has asked neighboring countries to use their influence on Washington amid fears of possible Israeli attacks on Iranian oil facilities.

Context

Israel promised to retaliate against Tehran after Iranian shelling of Israeli territory on October 1.

The United States and other Western countries fear that Israel's retaliatory actions could lead to a larger-scale war in the region.

Recall

A senior U.S. State Department official says Israel has not given guarantees not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities in response to missile strikes. The United States hopes for Israel's “wisdom” but is uncertain about its plans.