In Italy, law enforcement is investigating a new case of alleged deliberate damage to railway infrastructure during the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo (February 6-22). This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to local law enforcement agencies, the incident occurred on the high-speed railway line between Rome and Naples. In the Florence area, burnt cables and other signs of interference were discovered, which, according to preliminary data, show signs of deliberate damage. As a result, train traffic was delayed by more than an hour.

Police classify the incident as a possible criminal offense aimed at disrupting the transport system. An investigation is currently underway to identify those involved in the incident, as well as their motives.

This is not the first such incident during the Olympic Games. Previously, similar incidents were recorded near Bologna and on other sections of the country's railway network.

The Italian Ministry of Transport, together with law enforcement agencies, has strengthened control over critical infrastructure facilities. The authorities consider the damage not as a technical malfunction, but as probable deliberate actions committed under heightened security measures during an international sporting event.

Recall

February 7 - the first full day of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo - began with a large-scale transport collapse. Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini officially called a series of railway incidents deliberate sabotage.