Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

New NATO Secretary General sends a message to China about supporting Russia

New NATO Secretary General sends a message to China about supporting Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41278 views

Mark Rutte called China a decisive factor in Russia's war in Ukraine because of its support for the military industry. He warned that continuing such a policy could affect Beijing's interests and reputation.

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned China, which he called a decisive factor in Russia's war in Ukraine due to its support of the Russian military industry, that Beijing cannot continue to fuel the largest conflict in Europe since World War II, lest it affect its interests and reputation, UNN reports.

Details

"Through its support of the Russian military industry, China has become a decisive factor in Russia's war in Ukraine. China cannot continue to foment the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II without it affecting its interests and reputation," Rutte said at his first press conference in his new post.

In addition, the new NATO Secretary General noted that "Russia also receives support from North Korea and Iran, which allows it to maintain its illegal war.

Zelenskyy congratulates Rutte on becoming NATO Secretary General: hopes for productive cooperation01.10.24, 13:32 • 14605 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

