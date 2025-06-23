Zelenskyy to address Dutch Parliament: What is known
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament on June 24 at the invitation of the majority of members. This will be his third address to Dutch parliamentarians, following a video call in 2022 and a visit to the Senate a year later.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak in the House of Representatives of the Netherlands parliament on Tuesday, June 24. This was reported by UNN with reference to NOS.
It is noted that Zelensky's speech in the Dutch parliament will take place at the invitation of the majority of members of the House of Representatives. The initiative itself came from the opposition party GroenLinks-PvdA.
The publication recalls that this week Zelensky is in the Netherlands in connection with the NATO summit in The Hague.
This is the president's third address to Dutch parliamentarians. In March 2022, it was done via video link. A year later, Zelensky came to the Senate
The media specifies that Zelensky's speech will take place at a joint meeting of the two chambers of the Dutch parliament and is planned for about 4:00 PM local time (5:00 PM Kyiv time - ed.).
The lower house of the Dutch parliament supported a motion recognizing the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars by the Soviet Union as genocide. The Netherlands became the seventh country to recognize this crime.
