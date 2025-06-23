Zelenskyy discussed pressure on Russia with Speakers of the British House of Commons and House of Lords

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed joint diplomatic work and pressure on Russia through restrictive measures for peace with the Speakers of the House of Commons and the House of Lords of the British Parliament – Lindsay Hoyle and John McFall, reports UNN.

Met with the Speakers of the House of Commons and the House of Lords of the British Parliament – Lindsay Hoyle and John McFall... We will further unleash the potential of our friendship and partnership. We discussed joint diplomatic work, the role of parliament in making important political decisions, transatlantic unity and pressure on Russia through restrictive measures for peace. - wrote Zelenskyy.

The President noted that Ukraine and Britain see what processes are taking place in the world and what threats they pose.

Thank you for the assurance of further assistance. I am grateful to the people, parliament, and government of Britain for their unwavering support. And for the fact that thousands of Ukrainians genuinely feel at home here - noted Zelenskyy.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss cooperation aimed at saving lives and stopping Russian terror.

