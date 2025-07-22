$41.820.07
743mm
Neutralization of Russian influence on NABU: Kravchenko and Malyuk gave G7 representatives exhaustive answers regarding the special operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk, and Director of the SBI Oleksiy Sukhachov met with G7 representatives to discuss the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on NABU. International partners received exhaustive answers regarding the fight against corruption and Russian agents.

Neutralization of Russian influence on NABU: Kravchenko and Malyuk gave G7 representatives exhaustive answers regarding the special operation

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, together with SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk and SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov, spoke with G7 representatives. International partners received comprehensive answers regarding the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on NABU, UNN reports.

A number of issues were discussed: from eradicating corruption and reforming law enforcement agencies, to fighting the enemy on the front lines and inside the country — with Russian agents. Our international partners received comprehensive answers to all their questions: both regarding the work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in general, and regarding the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on NABU 

– Kravchenko reported on Facebook.

The Prosecutor General is convinced that "public trust and confidence in the rule of law are paramount."

… in this, our vision coincides with that of our international partners. Grateful for the consistent support of Ukraine 

– Kravchenko summarized.

Recall 

In total, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted over 70 searches against NABU employees the day before.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial detective department, was detained on suspicion of aiding Russia. 

He is accused of mediating the sale of industrial hemp grown by his father to Dagestan. According to the investigation, Magamedrasulov had close contact with People's Deputy Fedir Khrystenko. 

Also, an employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained.

According to the investigation, the NABU employee's handler was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The said employee collected and transmitted identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens to the enemy's special services.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, documented new facts of leakage of confidential information concerning the Bureau's activities from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
