The case of cooperation between a number of top NABU officials and Russia has no political subtext - it is about exposing state treason, trading with the enemy, and acting in the interests of the Russian Federation. That is, about neutralizing the influence of the FSB on the Bureau. This is what political scientist and military expert Kyrylo Sazonov writes, commenting on the latest special operation by the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office.

The expert believes that based on the results of the investigation, NABU needs to be cleansed.

The facts uncovered are very specific. The accusations are serious. It is obvious that the case of state treason in NABU is not political, no matter how much someone wants to attach politics to it. The investigation was a joint effort of the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office, and the suspicion against NABU detectives was signed by the Prosecutor General himself. - Sazonov emphasizes.

The political scientist stresses that the anti-corruption system in its current form does not work. "We are talking about connections with the Russian Federation of top officials of the Bureau and about direct FSB agents in NABU. Society must react to this "NABUgate". The Temporary Investigative Commission created in the Verkhovna Rada, which investigates the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies, must also have its say. All NABU employees should be checked for working for the Russian Federation, and also prohibited from leaving the country," the expert writes.

"I see that "professional NABU defenders" have already started working. Their attempts to shift the conversation to some legal subtleties look strange. But facts are stubborn things. And they are all against NABU. We are talking about working for Russia, and there is no place for double standards here!" - the political scientist summarizes.

It should be recalled that it was previously revealed that the SBU and the PGO conducted a large-scale special operation, exposing a number of NABU employees for their ties with Russia. For example, one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, organized illegal trade with the aggressor country. The current People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, managed NABU employees: "NABU agents on call" accompanied oligarch Boholiubov's departure abroad at Khrystenko's request. And Viktor Husarov, an employee of the Central Office of NABU, worked in the most elite, closed unit "D-2" and spied for the Russian special service. He transmitted restricted information to his curator - former deputy head of Yanukovych's security Dmytro Ivantsov.