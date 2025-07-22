It's about neutralizing the influence of the FSB on the Bureau - expert on the absence of political motives in the NABU case

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 6692 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 15416 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 30685 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 17742 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
05:56 AM • 27489 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 21610 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 36854 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 126974 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 64033 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94122 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.5m/s
52%
743mm
Popular news
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense MinisterJuly 22, 12:40 AM • 27052 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National PoliceJuly 22, 01:01 AM • 29743 views
Ukrainian military showed spectacular destruction of occupiers and enemy equipment in Kharkiv regionJuly 22, 01:23 AM • 24901 views
Attack on Odesa: city mayor spoke about the consequences of enemy drone strikesJuly 22, 01:47 AM • 23111 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 26867 views
Publications
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 21186 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 22524 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 30664 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 92177 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 126963 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 130145 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 224328 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 239874 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 236255 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 236017 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

It's about neutralizing the influence of the FSB on the Bureau - expert on the absence of political motives in the NABU case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Political scientist Kyrylo Sazonov claims that the case of cooperation between top NABU officials and Russia has no political subtext, but is an exposure of state treason and activities in the interests of the Russian Federation. He emphasizes the need to cleanse NABU and check all employees for working for the Russian Federation.

It's about neutralizing the influence of the FSB on the Bureau - expert on the absence of political motives in the NABU case

The case of cooperation between a number of top NABU officials and Russia has no political subtext - it is about exposing state treason, trading with the enemy, and acting in the interests of the Russian Federation. That is, about neutralizing the influence of the FSB on the Bureau. This is what political scientist and military expert Kyrylo Sazonov writes, commenting on the latest special operation by the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office.

The expert believes that based on the results of the investigation, NABU needs to be cleansed.

The facts uncovered are very specific. The accusations are serious. It is obvious that the case of state treason in NABU is not political, no matter how much someone wants to attach politics to it. The investigation was a joint effort of the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office, and the suspicion against NABU detectives was signed by the Prosecutor General himself.

- Sazonov emphasizes.

The political scientist stresses that the anti-corruption system in its current form does not work. "We are talking about connections with the Russian Federation of top officials of the Bureau and about direct FSB agents in NABU. Society must react to this "NABUgate". The Temporary Investigative Commission created in the Verkhovna Rada, which investigates the effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies, must also have its say. All NABU employees should be checked for working for the Russian Federation, and also prohibited from leaving the country," the expert writes.

"I see that "professional NABU defenders" have already started working. Their attempts to shift the conversation to some legal subtleties look strange. But facts are stubborn things. And they are all against NABU. We are talking about working for Russia, and there is no place for double standards here!" - the political scientist summarizes.

It should be recalled that it was previously revealed that the SBU and the PGO conducted a large-scale special operation, exposing a number of NABU employees for their ties with Russia. For example, one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, organized illegal trade with the aggressor country. The current People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, managed NABU employees: "NABU agents on call" accompanied oligarch Boholiubov's departure abroad at Khrystenko's request. And Viktor Husarov, an employee of the Central Office of NABU, worked in the most elite, closed unit "D-2" and spied for the Russian special service. He transmitted restricted information to his curator - former deputy head of Yanukovych's security Dmytro Ivantsov.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Igor Kolomoisky
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9