Anti-corruption activists did not see state treason and "moles" in NABU. The anti-corruption guild in Ukraine lives by double standards and has a double bottom. This was written by political expert, lawyer Mykhailo Shnaider, commenting on yesterday's story with searches and arrests in NABU, UNN reports..

State treason and "moles" in NABU, which professional anti-corruption activists like Shabunin, Nikolov and other "fighters" did not see at all, once again proves: the anti-corruption guild in Ukraine lives by double standards, has a double bottom — the expert noted.

In his post, Shnaider claims that NABU's activities have long lost their transparency. At the same time, public activists who should control it, instead actually serve the Bureau.

Society has raised "grant-eaters" who are ready to turn a blind eye even to state treason and NABU's cooperation with the FSB of the Russian Federation for money — he was outraged.

He listed a number of high-profile scandals that indicate deep problems in NABU: trade in cannabis from the Russian Federation, detectives vacationing at resorts during the war, "leaks" of secret information, Russian passports in employees' families, bribes, cooperation with FSB agents, etc.

The expert stated that anti-corruption activists do not see a problem not only in this, but even in NABU's cooperation with the enemy.

Neither Shabunin, nor Nikolov, nor the CPC, nor Kalenyuk, nor other anti-corruption activists see a problem in the fact that NABU cooperates with the enemy during the war. They do not see a problem in the fact that the Bureau is a completely non-transparent, closed structure with access to secret state information. And this structure, in 10 years of its existence, has eaten 12 times more money than it has returned to the budget. No head of the Bureau has ever been seen in the Rada. NABU simply does not report. But this does not interest activists for money. Because their task is to serve NABU, not the law — he emphasized.

According to Shnaider, the Ukrainian "anti-corruption party" has its own interests and protects not the state, but a structure that has become closed and dangerous for the country.

Its (the anti-corruption party's — ed.) inability to see black in black is striking. Between the law and their own, they choose their own. A significant part of NABU's professional defenders have dual citizenship. Therefore, if the moles from NABU are very active, destroying the country's national security, the anti-corruption "bed" will simply go abroad to the diaspora. It is for us to stay here — the expert concluded.

As reported, yesterday, SBU, SBI and OGP officers conducted more than 70 searches of NABU employees.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father. Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party Fedor Khristenko, who fled the country and cooperates with the special services of the Russian Federation and influences NABU's activities. He was charged with state treason.