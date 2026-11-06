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Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Netflix has commissioned a live-action prequel to "Stranger Things" featuring new characters. The series will be set in New Mexico in the 1950s.

Netflix has announced a prequel to "Stranger Things" with new characters — when to expect it

"Stranger Things" is returning to Netflix. The streaming service has officially ordered a live-action prequel to its hit sci-fi franchise, reports UNN, citing the Hollywood Reporter.

Details

The new series, titled "Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure," will be set in the 1950s, with filming taking place in New Mexico.

The creators of the original series, the Duffer brothers, are serving as co-creators, but have handed over the primary creative duties to Kate Trefry — a writer who has been working on "Stranger Things" for a long time (she also wrote the play "Stranger Things: The First Shadow") — as well as director Joe Wright ("Atonement"), a Golden Globe winner who will direct the first three episodes.

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The series will feature new characters, and the story will be entirely original. Details are being kept secret for now, but the title, the setting (1950s New Mexico), and a hint from the Duffer brothers in their statement ("look to the sky") indicate that UFOs, aliens, and space will be at the center of the story.

"We’ve been dreaming about \"Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure\" for years, and seeing it come to life is simply incredible and thrilling," Matt and Ross Duffer said in their statement. "We’re incredibly grateful to our wonderful team: showrunner Kate Trefry, who has worked alongside us since season two and wrote the play \"Stranger Things: The First Shadow,\" as well as director Joe Wright — a brilliant artist whose work we have long admired. We can’t wait to show you what they’re preparing. It’s still \"Stranger Things,\" but at the same time, it’s something completely fresh: a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new... well, we’re not allowed to say any more. And now — on to casting. In the meantime — look to the sky, geeks!"

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Last year, the Duffer brothers signed an agreement to move from Netflix to Paramount Pictures. The contract is for four years and covers work on feature films, television, and streaming projects.

"\"Stranger Things\" has always belonged to the fans, and it was their passion that turned the series into a worldwide phenomenon," said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted content. "Today, on Stranger Things Day, we are honored to once again collaborate with Matt and Ross Duffer and Kate Trefry to open up a new dimension of this universe for fans. The project \"Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure\" takes us back to the 1950s, introducing new heroes while preserving all the heart, mystery, and spectacle of the original series."

Kate Trefry added: "The Duffer brothers gave me my first paid job in Hollywood — since then, it has been a genuine joy for me, like some unbelievable, feverish dream. Now it is an enormous honor and privilege to bring this new chapter of \"Stranger Things\" to life alongside them and our extraordinary director, Joe Wright. With the support of Netflix and 21 Laps, we have had an incredible time returning to the atmosphere of horror, wonder, and mystery of the original series while telling an entirely new story. We hope it will move you deeply and break your hearts all over again."

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The executive producers include the Duffer brothers (through their company Upside Down Pictures), Shawn Levy and his company 21 Laps, as well as Paul Dichter, Shelley Mills, Andrea Sperling, and Pavlina Hatoupis.

The series "Stranger Things" premiered in 2016; it became Netflix’s most successful show, garnering 1.2 billion views worldwide over its first four seasons. The series finale was released earlier this year.

Antonina Tumanova

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