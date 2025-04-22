Negotiations in London on ceasefire terms: Bloomberg learns who the US will send

The delegation of the United States of America (USA) to the negotiations in London on the terms of the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoys of the US President Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, reports UNN.

Details

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoys of the White House Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg are expected to meet with the foreign ministers and national security advisers of France, Germany, Great Britain and Ukraine, informed sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The meeting is planned as a continuation of the meetings in Paris last week, where the US shared proposals to ensure a ceasefire and a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine," Bloomberg said.

Recall

On April 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a conversation with British Prime Minister Kir Starmer, reported that Ukraine, Britain, France, and the United States will work in London on Wednesday, April 23, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire.

Zelenskyy: A real, lasting ceasefire must become the first step towards a reliable peace